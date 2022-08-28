Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 368,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACAD stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACAD. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

