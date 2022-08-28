Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 10,800 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in XPeng by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in XPeng by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

