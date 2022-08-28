Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Mandiant Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNDT opened at $22.86 on Friday. Mandiant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Mandiant had a net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mandiant

In other Mandiant news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $508,981.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mandiant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

