Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,258,223,000 after buying an additional 400,777 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Amphenol by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after buying an additional 864,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $931,701,000 after acquiring an additional 336,188 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,799,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $663,014,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,236,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,251,000 after acquiring an additional 138,170 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $75.47 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.