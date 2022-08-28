Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,922 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,987 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Insider Activity

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 2.7 %

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $586,404. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IART opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $76.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Articles

