Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of CPB opened at $50.69 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

