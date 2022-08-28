Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IAC by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 759,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,313,000 after purchasing an additional 452,903 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 106.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 733,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,540,000 after purchasing an additional 378,716 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of IAC by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,984,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,369,000 after purchasing an additional 314,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth $38,120,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of IAC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IAC from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of IAC from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.79.

IAC Stock Down 4.3 %

Insider Transactions at IAC

IAC stock opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $158.81.

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.