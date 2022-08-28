Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 179.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter worth $114,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter worth $235,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

TGH opened at $31.94 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 17.15%.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

