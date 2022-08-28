Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1,025.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Down 1.8 %

PPL stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PPL Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,702 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.