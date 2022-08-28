Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,636 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.28.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

