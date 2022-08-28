Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $378,998,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 2,314.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after acquiring an additional 566,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,777,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,422,828,000 after acquiring an additional 266,928 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lear by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,518 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.60.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $139.22 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $118.38 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average of $139.29.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.83%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,538,656 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

