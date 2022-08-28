Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.56 Million Stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,630 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1,658.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 37,849 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 359.4% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 220,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 24.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

