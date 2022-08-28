Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $363.14 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,703 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $363,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Actiam N.V. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 31.1% in the first quarter. Actiam N.V. now owns 36,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 274.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,389,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.84 and its 200 day moving average is $136.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

