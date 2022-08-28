Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $897,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,591 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,691,000 after purchasing an additional 691,777 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,174,690 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,801,000 after purchasing an additional 419,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

