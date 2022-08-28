Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $925,000 Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TELUS were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in TELUS by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth $203,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Stock Down 1.7 %

TU opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

