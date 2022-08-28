Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OCFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett acquired 10,500 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCFC. StockNews.com upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $19.94 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 48.49%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

