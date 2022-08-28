Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $1.67 Million in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Webster Financial stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point cut their price objective on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.