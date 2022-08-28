Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 154.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 49.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $88.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.20. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $133.88. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

