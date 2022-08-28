Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 61.5% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 263.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 35,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $664,669.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 389,927 shares in the company, valued at $7,276,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 343,585 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,060. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $17.61 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.21.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

