Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,572,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,063,000 after purchasing an additional 268,228 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $5,797,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $49.18 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

