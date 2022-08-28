Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

ISEE opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.51. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IVERIC bio Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

