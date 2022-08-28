Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 5,253 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 104,049 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 807,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 245,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.70. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. Cowen raised their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $919,500 over the last ninety days. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Luminar Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.