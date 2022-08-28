Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 565 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $829,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 810,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,964,000 after acquiring an additional 103,089 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.