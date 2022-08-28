Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 668 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBT. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 675,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,077,000 after buying an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 270,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 49,888 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,031,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 84,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,389 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $35,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,637.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $100,599. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of JBT stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.37 and a 200-day moving average of $114.83.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Further Reading

