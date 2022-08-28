Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 35,000 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,033 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,460,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 25.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

SJI opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.64. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

