Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Coupa Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Coupa Software by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,400,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $270.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.68.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

