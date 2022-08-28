Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,302 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 56.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $51,758.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,349 shares in the company, valued at $687,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,795 shares of company stock worth $82,340. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 580.16% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

