Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 10,200 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

