Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 11,700 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 547,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Trading Down 1.5 %

SLGN stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Silgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.