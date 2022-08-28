Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 122,225 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,225 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,585,000 after buying an additional 2,423,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,088.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,517,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,687,000 after buying an additional 2,305,230 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,334,000 after buying an additional 1,779,089 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $58,825,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,924,000 after buying an additional 1,582,414 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 3.6 %

PTON stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.