Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 125,115 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,115 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Rollins by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,956,000 after buying an additional 2,541,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 2,645.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after buying an additional 1,094,448 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Rollins by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 987,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after buying an additional 728,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rollins by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,697,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,174,000 after buying an additional 402,967 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Rollins by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,619,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,629,000 after buying an additional 371,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

Rollins Price Performance

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $7,224,423.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,459,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,665,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $27,307,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,841,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,895,190,385.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $7,224,423.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,459,469 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,665,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,217,283 shares of company stock valued at $156,143,112 over the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ROL opened at $34.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

