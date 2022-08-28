Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 14,500 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $25.66 on Friday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $34.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of -0.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

