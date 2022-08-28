Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,700 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $125.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 695.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $175.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average of $127.66.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

