Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 33,600 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,780,000 after purchasing an additional 91,634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89,942 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,501,000 after acquiring an additional 75,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,484,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after acquiring an additional 243,283 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Federal Signal Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of FSS opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.67. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.