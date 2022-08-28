Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 7,084 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,670 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. CWM LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DDD opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.41.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

