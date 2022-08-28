Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 8,295 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,797,252 shares of company stock worth $33,344,686 and sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

