Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Price Performance

NYSE:BKI opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average is $64.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Knight Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on BKI. Wedbush boosted their price target on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

