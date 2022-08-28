Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKEGet Rating) had its target price dropped by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of CVE:SKE opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.62. The company has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.

Insider Activity at Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

In other Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) news, Director Walter Coles Jr. bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 762,880 shares in the company, valued at C$5,561,395.20. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total value of C$78,196.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,040,119.06. Also, Director Walter Coles Jr. bought 8,800 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.29 per share, with a total value of C$64,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 762,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,561,395.20. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 64,140 shares of company stock worth $442,824.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

