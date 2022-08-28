SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Gap Down to $20.22

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.22, but opened at $19.48. SMART Global shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 311 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

SMART Global Stock Down 4.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $963.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,461.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SMART Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

