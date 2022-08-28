Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,742,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $95,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,552,000 after purchasing an additional 138,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,572,000 after purchasing an additional 49,807 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 991,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

