Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 54,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 248,943 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.99.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPOD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $60,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 16.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth $315,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

