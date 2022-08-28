Societe Generale Downgrades Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) to Sell

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRPTF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Getlink from €17.00 ($17.35) to €17.50 ($17.86) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Getlink from €15.50 ($15.82) to €19.10 ($19.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Getlink from €10.50 ($10.71) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Shares of GRPTF stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Getlink has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

