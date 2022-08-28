Softrock Minerals (CVE:SFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.05

Shares of Softrock Minerals Ltd. (CVE:SFT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 60000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70.

Softrock Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas in Canada. It also explores for lithium, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 3% gross overriding royalty (GORR) interest on three wells located in the Grand Forks area of Southern Alberta; and 2.5% GORR located in the Charlie Lake field in the Spirit River area of Northern Alberta.

