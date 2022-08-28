Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stake Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,553,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $100,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,559,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,283,000 after buying an additional 1,525,876 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $69,126,000. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sonos by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,258,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,291,000 after buying an additional 1,027,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,125,000 after buying an additional 34,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Sonos by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,035,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,329,000 after buying an additional 662,790 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sonos Stock Down 2.6 %

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 270,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,921 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96.

About Sonos

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.