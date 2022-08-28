SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $3.15

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.01. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 120 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

