SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $80.62 on Friday. SouthState has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.79.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,046.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,046.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SouthState by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

