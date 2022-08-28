Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $9.07 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $400.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,414 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $2,163,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $826,000.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

