Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Stock Holdings Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SII. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,640,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 21.5% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 689,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,573,000 after purchasing an additional 122,124 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 95.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 249,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 121,681 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,859 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Sprott Price Performance

Sprott Announces Dividend

Shares of SII opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $943.52 million, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 97.09%.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also

