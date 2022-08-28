Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 123,673 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

