Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Sells $234,243.75 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $234,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 674,722 shares in the company, valued at $26,145,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

SMP stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $832.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.35. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

